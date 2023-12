Heiskanen posted an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Heiskanen had been held off the scoresheet over the three previous games. The defenseman managed nine assists over 14 outings in November, but he hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 19. Overall, the 24-year-old is at 13 points, 41 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 21 appearances.