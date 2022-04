Heiskanen logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Heiskanen needed the last game of the season to establish a new career high in points with 36. The 22-year-old defenseman has yet to have a breakout year on offense -- he's instead as steady as ever at the conclusion of his fourth regular season while providing elite defensive play. He added 156 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 70 appearances.