Heiskanen (personal) will return to action Tuesday against the Rangers, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Heiskanen missed Monday's loss to the Bruins to be present for the birth of his first child, but he'll return to his usual featured role Tuesday, skating on the top pairing and No. 1 power-play unit versus New York. He's picked up six goals and 33 points through 45 contests this season.