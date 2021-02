Heiskanen recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Heiskanen produced the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's second-period tally. Through 15 games, Heiskanen has nine assists, four of which have come with the man advantage. The Finn has added 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and 20 shots on net. Heiskanen is still searching for his first goal of the year -- when he tickles the twine, it could open the floodgates.