Heiskanen picked up three assists in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

All three of Heiskanen's assists came on the power play, setting up Joe Pavelski early in the first period before adding helpers on a pair of Jason Robertson goals in the third. It's been a slow start offensively for the 24-year-old Heiskanen, who came into the day with just three assists in his last nine games after breaking out for 73 points in the 2022-23 campaign. He now has a goal and 10 assists through 14 games this season.