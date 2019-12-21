Stars' Roope Hintz: Collects power-play assist
Hintz notched a power-play helper in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.
Hintz had the secondary assist on Tyler Seguin's first of two tallies in the contest. Hintz is more used to scoring than setting up this year, with 12 goals and four assists through 30 contests. He's notched three points in the last six games, but he was on a four-game drought prior to that.
