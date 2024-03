Hintz scored a goal on three shots, logged two assists and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Two of Hintz's points came on the power play. He'd been limited to two helpers over eight contests since his last multi-point effort. The 27-year-old is up to 27 goals, 61 points (18 on the power play), 164 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 72 appearances this season.