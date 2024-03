Hintz notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Hintz helped out on the second of Jason Robertson's two goals in the game. The helper was Hintz's second point over his last eight contests, as he's hit a bit of a slump in March. For the season, the 27-year-old has 58 points (16 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 71 appearances in a top-line role.