Hintz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lost in Logan Stankoven-mania was Hintz's four-game point drought, which the veteran snapped with a helper on a Jason Robertson tally in the third period. Hintz has been a little quieter on offense this season with 57 points through 68 outings. It's still strong production, but he's likely to miss the 70-point mark for the first time in three years. He's added 153 shots on net and a plus-23 rating in a top-line role.