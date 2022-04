Hintz set up both of his team's goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Both of Hintz's assists were finished off by Jason Robertson, with Robertson's first goal coming on the power play. The 25-year-old Hintz and 22-year-old Robertson represent Dallas' future, but they're also finding plenty of success in the present while skating together on the team's top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Hintz has two goals and four assists during his current three-game point streak.