Stars' Roope Hintz: Goal binge continues
Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
Hintz's fourth goal of the season in as many games evened the scores at ones in the second period. He also drew a pair of penalties against the Capitals in the third period, as his speed was too much for the opposition to handle. Hintz has serious breakout potential this year, especially if he can start setting up his teammates as much as he's burying his own chances.
