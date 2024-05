Hintz (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Coach Peter DeBoer is hopeful that Hintz will be healthy enough to return for Game 2 on Saturday. The top-line center will miss his third straight game, after he was injured during Game 4 in the second round, versus Colorado. Hintz has two goals and six points in 11 playoff games this season and will be replaced on the top line by Wyatt Johnston.