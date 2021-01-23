Hintz notched two power-play assists and a pair of hits in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Hintz had the secondary helper on linemate Denis Gurianov's goal in the second period and he also set up Joe Pavelski's second tally of the game in the third. The 24-year-old Hintz opened the year as the first-line center between Jamie Benn (lower body) and Gurianov. After posting 33 points in 60 games last year, the speedy Hintz will try to top that mark in an abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. Look for him to work in all situations while adding a fair amount of physicality.