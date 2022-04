Hintz notched an assist, six shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Hintz has gotten back to his high-scoring ways in his last nine games, picking up seven goals and six assists in that span. The 25-year-old forward has 71 points, 208 shots, 80 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 78 contests overall.