Suter notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Suter has a helper in each of the last two contests after going 12 games without a point. The 39-year-old's chances on offense are likely to remain limited in a third-pairing role with virtually no power-play time. Suter has struggled with 16 points through 70 outings on the year, adding 97 blocked shots, 74 hits, 87 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating.