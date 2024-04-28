Suter produced an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Suter snapped a 12-game point drought with the secondary helper on Wyatt Johnston's goal in overtime. The 39-year-old Suter has added just three hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating with no shots on net over three playoff outings. He'll remain in a third-pairing role, but his ice time is likely to be limited as long as he's assigned to skate alongside Nils Lundkvist, who has seen minimal usage in the postseason.