Suter notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Suter has found a little pocket of offense lately, picking up three assists over his last four games. The 39-year-old defenseman had just four points over the 19 contests immediately after the All-Star break, so his recent performance is unlikely to be a sign of things to come down the stretch. Overall, the veteran blueliner is at 17 points, 91 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 75 hits and a plus-11 rating through 72 appearances.