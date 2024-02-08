Suter notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Suter reached the 10-assist mark when he helped out on the first of Evgenii Dadonov's two goals in the game. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Suter, who had just three assists over 14 outings in January. The 39-year-old blueliner is at 11 points, 67 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-5 rating through 51 appearances. With Thomas Harley on the top pairing, Suter has seen his role reduced significantly in a third-pairing role.