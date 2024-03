Suter notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Suter snapped a 12-game point drought when he set up Wyatt Johnston's goal in the first period. The 39-year-old Suter has been on the third pairing for much of the last month, giving him fewer chances to contribute on offense. The defenseman is at just 15 points with 86 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 74 hits and a plus-9 rating over 69 appearances this season.