Suter posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Suter has three assists over five games since the All-Star break. While that's solid production, it's unlikely to be sustainable given he has just 13 points in 54 outings overall. He's added 68 shots on goal, 75 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-9 rating. The 39-year-old spent much of the first half of the season on the top pairing with Miro Heiskanen, but a drop to the third pairing with no power-play time leaves Suter outside the range of fantasy viability in most formats.