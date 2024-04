Suter picked up an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Suter has a helper in each of the last two games after enduring a 12-game slump. The 39-year-old blueliner set up Evgenii Dadonov's first-period marker from a tight angle. Suter will likely continue to see limited ice time in a third-pairing role, though he'll often rotate with different blueliners since Nils Lundkvist is receiving few shifts in close games.