Suter notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Suter had a shot redirected in by Mason Marchment at 3:41 of the third period, and that goal was the game-winner. The helper snapped Suter's six-game point drought. The defenseman has been a depth player for the Stars with four points, eight shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating over 15 playoff outings.