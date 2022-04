Suter notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Suter earned his 25th assist of the year on a Tyler Seguin goal at 5:55 of the first period. The 37-year-old Suter has recorded five points in his last six contests. The American defenseman is up to 32 points, 109 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 75 games. He'll continue to play a top-four role with power-play time as the Stars look to solidify their positioning in the playoff race.