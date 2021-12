Suter notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Suter helped out on Jason Robertson's go-ahead goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 36-year-old Suter has amassed nine points in 13 games since the start of November. The veteran defenseman has three goals, nine helpers, 25 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 21 contests overall while logging top-four minutes.