Harley registered an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Harley snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper on Radek Faksa's third-period tally, which was the game-winning goal. The 22-year-old Harley had an excellent regular season with 15 goals and 47 points over 79 appearances, but he has just one assist with 12 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through seven playoff outings. He'll still absorb top-four minutes, especially with Dallas leaning heavily on five blueliners, but his offense may take a back seat to his defensive duties again versus the Avalanche in the second round.