Harley notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Harley has rebounded in April with seven helpers over his last six games. The 22-year-old defenseman has gone 12 games without a goal, but that's likely just regression after he scored 15 times in his first 66 contests. He's at 47 points, 144 shots on net, 134 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 78 contests in his first full season.