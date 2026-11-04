Harley distributed two assists, posted a plus-3 rating, recorded five blocked shots and served two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Washington.

Harley earned his first multi-point outing of the 2026-27 campaign Tuesday, as he picked up both his pair of helpers within the first 26 minutes of the contest. Overall, the 26-year-old blueliner has had a quiet season offensively, as he's posted just one goal, eight points, a plus-3 rating and 26 shots on net across 15 outings this season. However, he ranks inside the NHL's top-15 skaters in blocked shots with 34, which gives him a stable floor in all fantasy formats that value stats without the puck.