Harley scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Harley has two goals and seven assists over eight outings in November. The defenseman's maintained a large share of playing time even with Miro Heiskanen back in the fold after missing five games due to an upper-body injury. Harley has three goals, 12 assists, 42 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances. He'll play in a top-four role and see power-play time, but he doesn't typically outperform Heiskanen on offense when both are healthy.