Harley scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Harley contributed to all three of Dallas' power-play goals, assisting on first-period tallies from Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson before scoring the eventual winner midway through the second. It was his first three-point performance of the season. His substantial involvement with the man advantage provides excellent fantasy upside, particularly while Miro Heiskanen remains sidelined with an upper-body injury.