Harley scored a goal, placed two shots on net and recorded three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 preseason win over St. Louis.

Harley sparked the Stars' offense Monday, as he scored the first goal 15 minutes into the contest. The 25-year-old blueliner took a small step back offensively in 2025-26, where he posted six goals and 36 points across 70 regular-season outings, so his goal should help ease any early-season nerves. He did have a career year for blocked shots, deflecting 148 attempts, making him a strong choice to return to the Stars' top defensive pairing to start the 2026-27 campaign.