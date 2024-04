Harley notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Harley set up Wyatt Johnston's goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Harley entered Wednesday with no points over his last four outings. He's gotten a little streaky down the stretch, but he's also see top-pairing minutes and all of the tough defensive assignments that come with that role. On the year, he has 41 points, 137 shots on net, 129 blocked shots, 61 hits and a plus-25 rating through 73 contests.