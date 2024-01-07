Harley registered two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Harley has played over 24 minutes in consecutive contests, his heaviest workloads of the season. It appears the Stars will lean on the 22-year-old to help cover for the absence of Miro Heiskanen (lower body), who is out week-to-week. Harley has shown plenty of positives in his first full campaign, including racking up nine points over his last 11 outings. For the season, he's at 19 points, 57 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over a career-high 35 contests. Check the waiver wire -- Harley isn't likely to be available for much longer in most formats.