Stars GM Jim Nill said Monday that Seguin (hip) is about two weeks away from returning, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Seguin started skating over the weekend, and he's expected to join the taxi squad on the ice soon. That timeline means Seguin could return April 26 against the Hurricanes. The Stars are battling for the final playoff spot in the Central Division, so it'll be worth it for Seguin to return even if it's just for just eight or nine games. After all, the 29-year-old is just two seasons removed from scoring 33 goals.