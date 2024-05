Seguin scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Seguin's shortie in the second period ended up being the game-winner. He buried the rebound from a Thomas Harley attempt. The goal was Seguin's first of the playoffs to go with three assists, 28 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating over nine appearances. The 32-year-old should continue to see middle-six minutes as he looks to provide depth scoring for the Stars.