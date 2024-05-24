Seguin scored two goals on six shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Seguin willed the Stars back into the game with a tally in the second period and the equalizer with 3:23 left in the third. The comeback went no further, as the Oilers got a Connor McDavid goal 32 seconds into the second overtime. Seguin has turned up his offense with five goals and two assists over his last six games. He's at 10 points, 45 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-8 rating through 14 playoff appearances.