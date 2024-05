Seguin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Seguin appeared to be injured late in Wednesday's Game 5, but he was deemed fine a day later. The 32-year-old helped out on a Jamie Benn equalizer in the third period of Game 6. Through 13 playoff outings, Seguin has eight points, 39 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating while filling a middle-six role.