Seguin (lower body) is considered fine after exiting Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Avalanche late in the third period, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seguin should be available for Friday's Game 6. The 32-year-old played on the third line Wednesday, but he could see more ice time than that role would suggest if Roope Hintz (upper body) is unable to suit up Friday.