Seguin produced an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Seguin finished the postseason with five goals, eight assists, 59 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-9 rating in a top-six role for the Stars, but he went without a goal in the last five contests. The 32-year-old forward was bothered by a lower-body injury late in the regular season, and it's unclear if that was still a factor in the playoffs, though he certainly played well enough to seem fully healthy. Seguin has three years left on a contract with a $9.85 million cap hit and a no-move clause, so he's a virtual lock to reprise his top-six role with the Stars in 2024-25 even though his offense doesn't match his salary at this stage of his career.