Seguin sustained an apparent lower-body injury in the third period of Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Avalanche, Taylor Baird of NHL.com reports.

Seguin had two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in 16:37 of ice time Wednesday. The Stars didn't have an update on his status, which isn't a surprise given it occurred late in the third period. More information should be available prior to Friday's Game 6 in Colorado.