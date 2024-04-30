Seguin logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Seguin helped out on a Wyatt Johnston equalizer in the second period. This was Seguin's second helper in as many contests, and he's added 11 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over four playoff games. The 32-year-old seems to be clicking well on the third line with Evgenii Dadonov and Joe Pavelski, though they'll likely only be relied on for depth scoring going forward.