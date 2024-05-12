Seguin scored two goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Seguin buried the go-ahead goal at 15:13 of the second period and added an empty-netter in the third. The 32-year-old went without a goal in the first eight games of the playoffs, but he's now scored three times over the last two contests. He's at six points, 33 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating through 10 postseason outings. Seguin was bothered by a lower-body injury late in the season, but it appears that may be behind him now that he's finding more success.