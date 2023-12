Seguin scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Seguin tied the game at 1-1 on a feed from Sam Steel in the first period. After an injury scare Wednesday, Seguin was able to play 17:05 in Thursday's contest, in line with his usual second-line duties. The 31-year-old forward has four points over his last six outings, and he's up to nine goals, nine assists, 51 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-5 rating through 25 games this season.