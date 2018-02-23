Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drives in 30th goal
Seguin opened the scoring for the Stars in their 2-0 road win over the Kings on Thursday, bringing his season total to 30 goals.
This is the fourth time in eight seasons that Seguin has busted through the 30-goal barrier, and now he's tied with John Tavares and Anders Lee -- a pair of Islanders -- for a fifth-place ranking among league scorers in this 2017-18 campaign. With 22 assists factored in as well, he's an elite center who is on pace for more goals than helpers for the first time in his NHL career.
