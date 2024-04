Seguin (rest) won't be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Wednesday, per Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Seguin has 25 goals and 52 points in 68 contests this season. He's dealt with a lower-body injury during the 2023-24 campaign, so that might be part of the reason why the 32-year-old is getting a breather ahead of the playoffs. Either way, he should be back in the lineup for Game 1 of the postseason.