Seguin scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 6-3 win against the Rangers.

Seguin's goal ended up as the game-winning goal, and he finished with a plus-2 rating, a game-high six shots on goal and a blocked shot, while winning an amazing eight faceoffs in nine attempts. Seguin has scored at least one goal in three straight games, while posting four goals and eight points with at least two points in four consecutive outings. He'll look to extend his streaks on Wednesday against the visiting Golden Knights.