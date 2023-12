Seguin (undisclosed) did not finish Wednesday's game versus the Panthers, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seguin didn't get on the scoresheet before his exit -- this was his second scoreless outing in a row. There was no update on his status after the contest, leaving him questionable for Thursday's game versus the Capitals. Sam Steel moved up to the second line with Seguin hurt Wednesday, and Ty Dellandrea would likely get into the lineup if Seguin can't play.