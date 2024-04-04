Seguin scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Seguin put the Stars ahead 2-0 in the second period with the first of the team's four goals over a span of 5:48. This was his first goal and point over three contests since he sat out a game for rest versus the Sharks on March 26. The 32-year-old missed nearly a month with a lower-body injury, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rest again if the Stars can clinch the top seed in the Western Conference before the end of the campaign. Seguin has 23 goals, 50 points, 143 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-10 rating through 64 outings.