Seguin scored a second-period goal during a 6-3 loss to the visiting Oilers on Wednesday.

Seguin has scored two goals in three games after collecting just five in his opening 31 outings. The 30-year-old center is a former 40-goal scorer and continues to draw top-six minutes. Tying the game at 3-3 on the power play Wednesday, Seguin deflected a shot by Mason Marchment, converting his fourth tally since Nov. 1. Despite recording a minus-2 rating against the Oilers, Seguin contributed two shots and two hits.