Seguin (rest) won't play Tuesday against San Jose, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Seguin will get the night off as a precaution after suiting up in Dallas' past three games. He sat out 11 contests previously due to a lower-body issue, so the Stars want to be cautious with him. Seguin has generated 22 goals, 49 points and 134 shots on net in 61 appearances this campaign. He will be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Ty Dellandrea.