Seguin scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Seguin has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight contests, posting two goals and a helper since he went two games without a point. The 31-year-old's goal sparked a flood of offense from the Stars. Seguin is up to a strong eight tallies, nine helpers, 44 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating through 22 appearances this season.